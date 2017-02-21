Beaches Medical Center Beaches considering $30M expansion of surgery center
According to Jarret Dreicer, assistant administrator of operations, the expansion would enlarge and upgrade operating rooms and more than double the size of pre- and post-operative areas. Dreicer also said it would provide a new and convenient Emergency Department entrance with a modernized and comfortable waiting room.
