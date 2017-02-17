All signs point to Jollibee's opening

Signs, literally, are heralding the upcoming opening of Jollibee, the Philippines-based fast-food chain that is building-out at Atlantic and Kernan boulevards. The city approved 15 sign permits Tuesday for the chain at 11884 Atlantic Blvd., including 'Jollibee Home of the Famous Chickenjoy' and its bee logo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.