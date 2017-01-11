Aldi identified at Regency site
A site plan for CB Square at 9333 Atlantic Blvd., at northeast Atlantic and Southside boulevards, shows an Aldi grocery store next to Mattress Firm. The plan is on the website for The Shopping Center Group, which represents the property.
