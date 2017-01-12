Work on Tru by Hilton may start in ea...

Work on Tru by Hilton may start in early February

Friday Jan 13

Tru by Hilton at Town Center Promenade could break ground the first week of February, pending approval of the building permit. Construction could take nine months, he said, which indicates the hotel could open at the same time as other stores and restaurants at the Promenade under development.

