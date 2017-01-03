Teen believed kidnapped has been located
Sheriff's Commander Chuck Mulligan reported to Historic City News this hour that 16-year-old Marcus Anthony Hatch, taken from a residence in Ponte Vedra Beach overnight, has been located in Jacksonville, and is in good health. Detectives with The Major Crimes Unit are currently with him, according to Mulligan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Blankenship
|Sat
|Daddyrandy
|1
|a ertil situation smooder
|Jan 7
|Spence
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan 7
|natalia
|28
|Just moved here would enjoy some friends..
|Jan 7
|Destiny
|1
|I will clean cook anything you need..
|Jan 7
|Destiny
|1
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Babaloo
|9,956
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jan 6
|Niggy135789
|845
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC