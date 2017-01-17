Teen accused of holding up Facebook seller, taking sneakers
A Jacksonville teenager is accused of holding a Facebook shoe seller at gunpoint and taking off with a brand-new pair of Air Jordans. WJXT-TV reports that 19-year-old Javaris Platts was arrested last week on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
