Teen accused of holding up Facebook seller, taking sneakers

A Jacksonville teenager is accused of holding a Facebook shoe seller at gunpoint and taking off with a brand-new pair of Air Jordans. WJXT-TV reports that 19-year-old Javaris Platts was arrested last week on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

