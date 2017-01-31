Spotlight on: Shane Noles, profession...

Spotlight on: Shane Noles, professional wrestler and trivia host

Let's get ready to rumble! Shane Noles is a professional wrestler and local trivia host. His promotion, Peachstate Wrestling Alliance, has a show on Saturday at the VFW Fairgrounds in Carrollton, Ga.

