Social Snapshot: Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin hired
Take a look at what was said about the Jaguars hiring head coach Doug Marrone, and bringing back Tom Coughlin as EVP of Football Operations. Take a look at what was said about the Jaguars hiring head coach Doug Marrone, and bringing back Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations.
