Samsung Electronics vacating Westlake Industrial Park site
A large West Jacksonville distribution center leased by Samsung Electronics America Inc. will be available after the end of February. CBRE Inc. and Clarion Partners are representing the 400,000-square-foot building at 12400 Presidents Court in the Westlake Industrial Park.
