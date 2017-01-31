Samsung Electronics vacating Westlake...

Samsung Electronics vacating Westlake Industrial Park site

A large West Jacksonville distribution center leased by Samsung Electronics America Inc. will be available after the end of February. CBRE Inc. and Clarion Partners are representing the 400,000-square-foot building at 12400 Presidents Court in the Westlake Industrial Park.

