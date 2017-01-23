Robert Murray
Robert Lee Murray, age 102, died peacefully Dec. 29, 2016, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born Aug. 30, 1914, in Bremen, ME, to Robert Lee Murray and Laura Dorcas Colomore.
