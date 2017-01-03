Rescued Jacksonville manatee to be...

Venetia, as she was named by some kids who had gathered in the Ortega area of Jacksonville in November to watch her rescue, has made a full recovery! The manatee, if you recall, was rescued from a storm drain while thousands watched online and many gathered in the streets hopeful for her safe retrieval. Eyes watched as workers dug a hole, cut into a storm drain pipe, and squeezed her threw the pipes until she was safe on a stretcher and transported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.