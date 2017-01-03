Rescued Jacksonville manatee to be...
Venetia, as she was named by some kids who had gathered in the Ortega area of Jacksonville in November to watch her rescue, has made a full recovery! The manatee, if you recall, was rescued from a storm drain while thousands watched online and many gathered in the streets hopeful for her safe retrieval. Eyes watched as workers dug a hole, cut into a storm drain pipe, and squeezed her threw the pipes until she was safe on a stretcher and transported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a ertil situation smooder
|Jan 7
|Spence
|2
|Just moved here would enjoy some friends..
|Jan 7
|Destiny
|1
|I will clean cook anything you need..
|Jan 7
|Destiny
|1
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Babaloo
|9,956
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jan 6
|Niggy135789
|845
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|Joshua
|21
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jan 5
|Mheena77
|268
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC