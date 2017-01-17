Police: 30YO Hernando adult missing
Paul Anthony Marvella, 30, who works for Alternative Transportation Services, was last seen on January 15th at approximately 6:10 p.m., after delivering a deceased person to 3901 University Blvd., in Jacksonville. Mr. Marvella was driving a black, 2014 GMC Yukon, bearing Florida tag: DNSK41.
