Peter Pan Prequel Soars, Carried by R...

Peter Pan Prequel Soars, Carried by Ron Shreve a

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Folio Weekly

Al Emerick embodies silly villainy and Daniel Austin revels in his dual roles in Dave Barry's 'Peter and the Starcatcher' at Theatre Jacksonville Black Stache and Boy square off in "Peter and the Starcatcher" at Theatre Jacksonville, playing for four more shows January 26 through 29. Few characters are as timeless and ageless as Peter Pan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Folio Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Duval County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) 23 hr Rick 3
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Tue Kath 270
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Tue Moishe Keisterbalm 3
News Local News - People say They Know a Different J... (Aug '07) Jan 23 Anthonio 18
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) Jan 23 Angela 26
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Jan 20 Enzo49 30
looking Jan 20 XxxX 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC