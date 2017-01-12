OneJax Announces 2017 Humanitarian Award Honorees
OneJax, an institute of the University of North Florida, has announced recipients of its 2017 Humanitarian Awards, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, located at 1000 Water St., downtown Jacksonville. A reception will take place at 6 p.m. The OneJax Humanitarian Awards honor those who have demonstrated the highest level of personal and professional integrity, have given generously and extensively to our community and have been dedicated to the improvement of human relations among diverse groups in our community.
