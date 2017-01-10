Obama's farewell address to look back...

Obama's farewell address to look back on career in activism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Obama's farewell address to look back on career in activism The words of the Declaration of Independence to echo in Chicago. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jslOCs President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Jan. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Tour Time 5 hr Jim 1
News Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08) 14 hr Ricky Richmond 6
Amber Blankenship Jan 7 Daddyrandy 1
a ertil situation smooder Jan 7 Spence 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Jan 7 natalia 28
Just moved here would enjoy some friends.. Jan 7 Destiny 1
I will clean cook anything you need.. Jan 7 Destiny 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC