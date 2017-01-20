News you can use for January 20, 2017

News you can use for January 20, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Anniston Star

A workshop for those wanting to write screenplays will be held 6-9 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Longleaf Studios, 1 O'Connell Ave., Jacksonville, adjacent to Jacksonville State University. The seminar will teach participants how to turn a story into a movie, documentary, play or other format suitable for film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... 7 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Fri Enzo49 30
looking Fri XxxX 1
va Fri Dee 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) Jan 19 The Chi Lites 9
News 100th Homicide Investigated by JSO (Sep '06) Jan 18 Nellie 4
News Crime 58 mins ago 7:00 p.m.2 shot at Jacksonvil... Jan 17 Nellie 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Duval County was issued at January 22 at 2:10PM EST

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,148,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC