News you can use for January 20, 2017
A workshop for those wanting to write screenplays will be held 6-9 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Longleaf Studios, 1 O'Connell Ave., Jacksonville, adjacent to Jacksonville State University. The seminar will teach participants how to turn a story into a movie, documentary, play or other format suitable for film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|7 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Enzo49
|30
|looking
|Fri
|XxxX
|1
|va
|Fri
|Dee
|1
|Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|The Chi Lites
|9
|100th Homicide Investigated by JSO (Sep '06)
|Jan 18
|Nellie
|4
|Crime 58 mins ago 7:00 p.m.2 shot at Jacksonvil...
|Jan 17
|Nellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC