New York investor buys industrial portfolio for $49M

DRA Advisors LLC of New York paid $49.1 million this month for Alta Lakes Commerce Center property as well as a large distribution warehouse in Flagler Center. DRA Advisors bought more than 920,000 square feet of developed warehouse-distribution space on 57 acres along with 15.6 acres of undeveloped land.

