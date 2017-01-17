New Murray Hill bar to feature local ...

New Murray Hill bar to feature local and state beers on tap

Murray Hill could be adding another local venture by the spring - Town Beer Company LLC, which intends to sell local and Florida brews on tap and by the can or bottle. 'Our goal is to do our part to support the local beer sector and reduce craft beer's carbon footprint,' Alex Moldovan said.

