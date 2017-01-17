Native American implement maker will speak in Talent
Native American Tom Smith will offer a talk this week on how he recreates the tools, implements and garb of life used by tribes before Europeans arrived and what he's learned from the efforts. Smith will speak from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Talent Historical Society Museum, 105 N. Market St. Smith was a Native American cultural interpreter for the Southern Oregon Historical Society, where he created items during the dozen years he worked at the museum in Jacksonville.
