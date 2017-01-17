Native American implement maker will ...

Native American implement maker will speak in Talent

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Native American Tom Smith will offer a talk this week on how he recreates the tools, implements and garb of life used by tribes before Europeans arrived and what he's learned from the efforts. Smith will speak from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Talent Historical Society Museum, 105 N. Market St. Smith was a Native American cultural interpreter for the Southern Oregon Historical Society, where he created items during the dozen years he worked at the museum in Jacksonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Sun Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Fri Enzo49 30
looking Jan 20 XxxX 1
va Jan 20 Dee 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) Jan 19 The Chi Lites 9
News 100th Homicide Investigated by JSO (Sep '06) Jan 18 Nellie 4
News Crime 58 mins ago 7:00 p.m.2 shot at Jacksonvil... Jan 17 Nellie 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC