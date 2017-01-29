Missing Florida woman, 74, found dead in Georgia; police have a suspect in custody
This image shows police activity near the home of the 74-year-old Jacksonville woman who has been reported missing. It is reported there are four marked Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vehicles, three unmarked cars and two crime scene vans on location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11)
|Sun
|PMucker
|291
|Who is the hottest newsvixen in Jacksonville? (May '08)
|Sat
|BeenThereSam
|101
|I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10)
|Jan 28
|Panty boi
|63
|"Painter Paul" , Tom, and Linda
|Jan 27
|painter pauls dau...
|1
|Gentrification: A perspective from a long time ...
|Jan 27
|realworthy
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Jan 27
|Stuffstolenbysheriff
|103
|When did you first have sex, how was it? (Dec '07)
|Jan 26
|tnamt23
|88
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC