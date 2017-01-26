Massive crowd turns out for HRO hearing, which continues today

City Hall was filled to capacity Tuesday evening when City Council conducted the only public hearing before members are scheduled to vote on the third attempt to expand the city's equal rights laws to prohibit discrimination based upon sexual orientation and gender identity. After more than four hours of comment on Ordinance 2017-15, council President Lori Boyer at midnight recessed the public hearing until 9 a.m. today, when more than 100 people who filled out speaker cards Tuesday will be given the opportunity to be heard.

