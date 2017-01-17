Man accused of false fire claim Updated at
Kevin Junior Grice, Jr., 34, of Serena Drive in Jacksonville was arrested Jan. 20 by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking
|7 hr
|XxxX
|1
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|28
|va
|13 hr
|Dee
|1
|Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|The Chi Lites
|9
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Wed
|25or6to4
|1
|100th Homicide Investigated by JSO (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Nellie
|4
|Crime 58 mins ago 7:00 p.m.2 shot at Jacksonvil...
|Jan 17
|Nellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC