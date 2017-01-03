Lisa King traveling across state in race for Florida Democratic Party chair
While a lot of people were taking a few days off and spending time at family gatherings over the holidays, Lisa King was back on the campaign trail. She's traveling from one end of the state to the other seeking election as chair of the Florida Democratic Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|844
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|Joshua
|21
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Thu
|Mheena77
|268
|The worst TV news people in Jax are? (Feb '08)
|Jan 3
|Michael Joseph
|362
|CBS47 Pulling plug on Jags Game (Nov '07)
|Jan 3
|Michael Joseph
|4
|JAX Nonprofit Needs Your Help With Short Survey
|Jan 3
|VIP
|1
|michelle harmon
|Jan 2
|ARYAN WARRIOR
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC