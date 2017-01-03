Lipocalin-2 protects the brain during inflammatory conditions
Correspondence: Dr JD Fryer, Department of Neuroscience, Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224, USA. E-mail: [email protected] Sepsis is a prevalent health issue that can lead to central nervous system inflammation with long-term behavioral and cognitive alterations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Molecular Psychiatry.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Blankenship
|Sat
|Daddyrandy
|1
|a ertil situation smooder
|Jan 7
|Spence
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan 7
|natalia
|28
|Just moved here would enjoy some friends..
|Jan 7
|Destiny
|1
|I will clean cook anything you need..
|Jan 7
|Destiny
|1
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Babaloo
|9,956
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jan 6
|Niggy135789
|845
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC