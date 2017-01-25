Jacksonville woman claims $1 million prize playing $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

Christine Tomkowich poses with her family and oversized-check after claiming a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Christine Tomkowich, 20, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

