Jacksonville woman claims $1 million ...

Jacksonville woman claims $1 million prize playing $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Capital Soup

Christine Tomkowich poses with her family and oversized-check after claiming a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Christine Tomkowich, 20, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Duval County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) 7 hr Rick 3
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) 21 hr Kath 270
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Tue Moishe Keisterbalm 3
News Local News - People say They Know a Different J... (Aug '07) Jan 23 Anthonio 18
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) Jan 23 Angela 26
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Jan 20 Enzo49 30
looking Jan 20 XxxX 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,643 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC