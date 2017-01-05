Jacksonville man begins the new year $500,000 richer
Wayne Gaulding poses with his son and oversized check after claiming a top prize in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Wayne Gaulding, 65, of Jacksonville, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
