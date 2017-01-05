Jacksonville man begins the new year ...

Jacksonville man begins the new year $500,000 richer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Capital Soup

Wayne Gaulding poses with his son and oversized check after claiming a top prize in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Wayne Gaulding, 65, of Jacksonville, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Blankenship Sat Daddyrandy 1
a ertil situation smooder Jan 7 Spence 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Jan 7 natalia 28
Just moved here would enjoy some friends.. Jan 7 Destiny 1
I will clean cook anything you need.. Jan 7 Destiny 1
State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08) Jan 6 Babaloo 9,956
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) Jan 6 Niggy135789 845
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,082

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC