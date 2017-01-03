Jackson-Shaw starting work on two spe...

Jackson-Shaw starting work on two spec buildings at Jacksonville International Tradeport

Dallas-based Jackson-Shaw announced Tuesday it broke ground for two speculative buildings, totaling 178,000 square feet, at Jacksonville International Tradeport. Jacksonville International Tradeport Building 3 will be 124,000 square feet and Building 4 will be 54,000 square feet.

