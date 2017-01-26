Imeson sells 14 buildings in industri...

Imeson sells 14 buildings in industrial park for $89M

Imeson International Industrial Park Inc. entities sold 14 buildings in Imeson International Industrial Park over the past two weeks for $88.9 million. Imeson President Dan Webb said Wednesday the company will keep 500 acres it owns at the North Jacksonville business park for development.

