'Hub of the wheel' project in St. Johns Town Center area will include apartments, offices and hotel
An investment group seeks rezoning at Deerwood Park Boulevard and Gate Parkway for apartments, offices, commercial space and a hotel. A vacant site next to Deutsche Bank's Gate Parkway main campus is in review for more of what already is planned or prevalent in the St. Johns Town Center area.
