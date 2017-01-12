Hillwood, Florida State College at Jacksonville projects approved at $21 million
Two major projects - Hillwood Investment Properties' Westside speculative warehouse and Florida State College at Jacksonville's Downtown housing - were approved Friday for construction. The Conlan Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|review: amazing spine care center (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Suma
|2
|What was your most embarrassing moment? (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Michelle
|65
|Tiny Home variance in City of Jacksonville (COJ...
|7 hr
|Cyberpine
|1
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|Yoooo
|48
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Sun
|beverley
|1
|Review: Tour Time
|Jan 12
|Jim
|1
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Ricky Richmond
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC