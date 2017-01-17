HighTower opens new year with a bang,...

HighTower opens new year with a bang, grabs $1B Wells Fargo team

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Financial Planning

A $1 billion team has left Wells Fargo to go independent with HighTower, which is coming off a robust recruiting year, having picked up a combination of 14 teams and tuck-ins in 2016, according to the firm. Michael Parker, chief development officer, says they expect to keep up, and even possibly exceed, last year's recruiting pace in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Planning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking 2 hr XxxX 1
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) 6 hr duzitreallymatter 28
va 7 hr Dee 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) 18 hr The Chi Lites 9
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Wed 25or6to4 1
News 100th Homicide Investigated by JSO (Sep '06) Wed Nellie 4
News Crime 58 mins ago 7:00 p.m.2 shot at Jacksonvil... Jan 17 Nellie 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC