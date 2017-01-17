HighTower opens new year with a bang, grabs $1B Wells Fargo team
A $1 billion team has left Wells Fargo to go independent with HighTower, which is coming off a robust recruiting year, having picked up a combination of 14 teams and tuck-ins in 2016, according to the firm. Michael Parker, chief development officer, says they expect to keep up, and even possibly exceed, last year's recruiting pace in 2017.
