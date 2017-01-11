Hernando man still missing nearly a w...

Hernando man still missing nearly a week after delivering body in Jacksonville

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies are working to find a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen nearly a week ago. On the evening of Jan. 15, Paul Marvella delivered a deceased body to 3901 University Blvd. in Jacksonville as part of his work for Alternative Transportation Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local News - People say They Know a Different J... (Aug '07) 19 min Anthonio 18
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) 51 min Angela 26
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Sun Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Fri Enzo49 30
looking Jan 20 XxxX 1
va Jan 20 Dee 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) Jan 19 The Chi Lites 9
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC