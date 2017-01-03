Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel Celebrates New Location
Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel celebrated its new branch location in Jacksonville, Fla., with a grand opening on Nov. 10. Barry Hale, founder and president of Hale Trailer, and his team gathered to showcase the company's latest achievement, its newest facility at 271 Halsema Road South, Jacksonville, Fla., 32221. The beach-themed event was attended by hundreds of customers, vendors, friends and family, who all enjoyed gator tail and seafood appetizers along with a wide variety of barbeque dishes and desserts.
