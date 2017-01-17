Formativ Health opening center in Jac...

Formativ Health opening center in Jacksonville, will hire about 500 people

Formativ Health announced this afternoon it will open a patient access services center in Jacksonville that will hire about 500 employees. The company expects to begin training staff next month, with partial operations scheduled to begin in April, according to a news release.

