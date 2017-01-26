Escaped convict found using identity ...

Escaped convict found using identity of baby who died in 1949

Read more: Palm Beach Post

A Florida man is facing a string of criminal charges after using the identity of a baby who died in 1949 to evade authorities after escaping from prison 40 years ago. According to WTLV , 64-year-old Stephen Michael York, from Jacksonville, was found to have been using the identity of Joel Dean Hanes, a baby who died decades ago.

