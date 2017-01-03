Ernst & Young closing in on Flagler r...

Ernst & Young closing in on Flagler renovations; JU progressing on work at Williams Hall

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

The city is reviewing two permits totaling a job cost of $4.2 million for space at 12740 and 12926 Gran Bay Parkway W. No contractor is listed for the renovations, which involve more than 29,000 square feet in the Lakeside Five building at almost $3.1 million and nearly 16,000 square feet in Lakeside Two at $1.1 million. The public accounting firm announced in December it chose the center for its expansion and relocation and will move this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) 1 hr NCnative 838
The worst TV news people in Jax are? (Feb '08) 4 hr Michael Joseph 362
CBS47 Pulling plug on Jags Game (Nov '07) 4 hr Michael Joseph 4
JAX Nonprofit Needs Your Help With Short Survey 4 hr VIP 1
michelle harmon Mon ARYAN WARRIOR 2
Moving to Jacksonville... (Dec '11) Mon ARYAN WARRIOR 31
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08) Dec 29 Mz_bliss 83
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC