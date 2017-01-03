Ernst & Young closing in on Flagler renovations; JU progressing on work at Williams Hall
The city is reviewing two permits totaling a job cost of $4.2 million for space at 12740 and 12926 Gran Bay Parkway W. No contractor is listed for the renovations, which involve more than 29,000 square feet in the Lakeside Five building at almost $3.1 million and nearly 16,000 square feet in Lakeside Two at $1.1 million. The public accounting firm announced in December it chose the center for its expansion and relocation and will move this summer.
