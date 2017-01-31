Elkins Construction to handle Mercedes-Benz project
Elkins Construction LLC pulled a permit Friday for the $1.36 million renovation for Mercedes-Benz USA in Jacksonville International Tradeport. The project, at 13470 International Parkway, will make way for the automaker's engineering services division move from New Jersey.
