Dozens of art projects slated for Downtown, most by the summer
Like June in the 1956 Broadway musical 'Carousel,' public art will be 'bustin' out all over' Downtown in the next few months. Thirty-four projects, including outdoor sculptures and original art on Skyway track pylons and sidewalk traffic signal boxes, comprise the Urban Art Projects of the Urban Art Facade and Streetscape Program.
