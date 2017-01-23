Dozens of art projects slated for Dow...

Dozens of art projects slated for Downtown, most by the summer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Like June in the 1956 Broadway musical 'Carousel,' public art will be 'bustin' out all over' Downtown in the next few months. Thirty-four projects, including outdoor sculptures and original art on Skyway track pylons and sidewalk traffic signal boxes, comprise the Urban Art Projects of the Urban Art Facade and Streetscape Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... 3 hr Moishe Keisterbalm 3
News Local News - People say They Know a Different J... (Aug '07) 15 hr Anthonio 18
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) 16 hr Angela 26
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Jan 20 Enzo49 30
looking Jan 20 XxxX 1
va Jan 20 Dee 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) Jan 19 The Chi Lites 9
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC