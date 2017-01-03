Development today
The Daily Record will regularly provide updates about building permits and development plans filed with the city and other agencies. * Zoe's Kitchen, 10422 San Jose Blvd., contractor is Buffalo Construction, build-out of 3,551 square feet, $425,829.
