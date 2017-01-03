Destin City Council approves harbor study

DESTIN – A Jacksonville-based engineering firm will meet with state officials while studying whether the Destin Harbor area could become a port and/or serve as a port and waterways district, the City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday. The city plans to pay Taylor Engineering Inc. up to $20,500 for the study, which will examine the best ways to manage the harbor and other city waterways, including Destin's bayous.

