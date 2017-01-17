Decrepit remains of the South's first Cadillac dealership
The heart of the luxury car industry that has been left to rot: Haunting images show the decrepit remains of the South's first Cadillac dealership 106 years after it opened The building is now crumbling and run-down, but its interiors are still eerily beautiful, as these images show Once, the Claude Nolan Cadillac building on Jacksonville's Main Street was the beating heart of the luxury car brand in the area: The only place to buy the luxurious automobiles anywhere in the South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100th Homicide Investigated by JSO (Sep '06)
|2 hr
|Nellie
|4
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|18 hr
|Nellie
|27
|Crime 58 mins ago 7:00 p.m.2 shot at Jacksonvil...
|Tue
|Nellie
|1
|review: amazing spine care center (Apr '15)
|Mon
|Suma
|2
|What was your most embarrassing moment? (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Michelle
|65
|Tiny Home variance in City of Jacksonville (COJ...
|Mon
|Cyberpine
|1
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Yoooo
|48
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC