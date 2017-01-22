Deadly tornadoes strike South; 'high risk' for more as freak storm approaches East Coast
Fifteen people are dead in Mississippi and Georgia after violent thunderstorms, some spawning tornadoes, tore across the South on Saturday into Sunday morning. Another round of destructive thunderstorms is predicted in the Southeast during the day Sunday, and the National Weather Service has declared parts of northern Florida and southern Georgia at "high risk" of severe weather, which is extremely unusual for this time of year.
