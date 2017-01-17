Crime 58 mins ago 7:00 p.m.2 shot at ...

Crime 58 mins ago 7:00 p.m.2 shot at Jacksonville entertainment complex

Two people were taken to a local hospital, a fire department spokesperson says. Police report one victim is in life-threatening condition at the hospital and the other's injuries aren't life-threatening.

Nellie

Jacksonville, FL

#1 14 hrs ago
Totally sickening that shooting At the Jax.Landing yesterday..especially on MLK Day!!! Young teen dead..because of some idiot with a gun..who has no respect for a human life.....hope they catch them (or him) real soon!!!...Karma it is called.!!!
Jacksonville, FL

