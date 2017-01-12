Creditors file involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition against Latitude 360
Three creditors of Latitude 360 Inc., which closed down its dining and entertainment venues last year, filed an involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition against the company this week seeking to recover money owed. Jacksonville-based Latitude 360 has been basically out of business since closing its venues in Jacksonville and Indianapolis in January 2016 and its Pittsburgh venue in March.
