City notes: Civic Council says now is 'right time' to approve city HRO legislation
Ed Burr, chair of the Civic Council, said in a letter to council President Lori Boyer the legislation 'represents a Jacksonville solution to eliminate discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.' He said it makes a statement about the city's commitment to fairness and equity for all and is essential to the economic future of the community.
