Boytoy Brings Back-to-Basics Rock to Gramps

Following a 2015 headlining show at Gramps in celebration of Cassette Store Day, the group will return Monday in support of its forthcoming seven-inch, Putty , as well as the band's in-the-works sophomore full-length. Boytoy's Miami stop lands in the middle of an American tour that will take the bandmates from their home base of Brooklyn to Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.