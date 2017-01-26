Boyer working on plan to ensure water...

Boyer working on plan to ensure waterways interests working together

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

With miles of oceanfront coastline and the St. Johns River running through Duval County, Jacksonville has more waterfront than most communities. Representatives from those interests packed the Lynwood Roberts Room at City Hall on Thursday for updates on projects and a preview of what's in store this year for the city's predominant commerce and recreation resource.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11) Sun PMucker 291
Poll Who is the hottest newsvixen in Jacksonville? (May '08) Sat BeenThereSam 101
I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10) Sat Panty boi 63
"Painter Paul" , Tom, and Linda Fri painter pauls dau... 1
News Gentrification: A perspective from a long time ... Jan 27 realworthy 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Jan 27 Stuffstolenbysheriff 103
Poll When did you first have sex, how was it? (Dec '07) Jan 26 tnamt23 88
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC