Boyer working on plan to ensure waterways interests working together
With miles of oceanfront coastline and the St. Johns River running through Duval County, Jacksonville has more waterfront than most communities. Representatives from those interests packed the Lynwood Roberts Room at City Hall on Thursday for updates on projects and a preview of what's in store this year for the city's predominant commerce and recreation resource.
