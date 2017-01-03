Avondale slated for Barrique Kitchen ...

Avondale slated for Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar, a concept operating in New York, intends to open this spring at the former Cowford Traders retail location in The Shoppes of Avondale. Partner Greg Bartolotta, managing partner at Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar and The Argyle Grill & Tavern in Babylon, N.Y., said construction is expected to start in early 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) 1 hr Go Blue Forever 840
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) 3 hr Mheena77 268
The worst TV news people in Jax are? (Feb '08) Jan 3 Michael Joseph 362
CBS47 Pulling plug on Jags Game (Nov '07) Jan 3 Michael Joseph 4
JAX Nonprofit Needs Your Help With Short Survey Jan 3 VIP 1
michelle harmon Jan 2 ARYAN WARRIOR 2
Moving to Jacksonville... (Dec '11) Jan 2 ARYAN WARRIOR 31
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC