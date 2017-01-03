Avondale slated for Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar

Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar, a concept operating in New York, intends to open this spring at the former Cowford Traders retail location in The Shoppes of Avondale. Partner Greg Bartolotta, managing partner at Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar and The Argyle Grill & Tavern in Babylon, N.Y., said construction is expected to start in early 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.