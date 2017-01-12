9 reasons why you need to visit the N...

9 reasons why you need to visit the Northside

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Metro Jacksonville

If you're a Floridian, from the seafood on your table, to the commercial freezers it was stored in, or even the concrete floor you stand on, it all likely traveled through the distribution channel of this important section of Jacksonville. Here's nine reasons you should take a visit to the Northside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Tour Time Thu Jim 1
News Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08) Wed Ricky Richmond 6
Amber Blankenship Jan 7 Daddyrandy 1
a ertil situation smooder Jan 7 Spence 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Jan 7 natalia 28
Just moved here would enjoy some friends.. Jan 7 Destiny 1
I will clean cook anything you need.. Jan 7 Destiny 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC