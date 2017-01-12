9 reasons why you need to visit the Northside
If you're a Floridian, from the seafood on your table, to the commercial freezers it was stored in, or even the concrete floor you stand on, it all likely traveled through the distribution channel of this important section of Jacksonville. Here's nine reasons you should take a visit to the Northside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tour Time
|Thu
|Jim
|1
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Wed
|Ricky Richmond
|6
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan 7
|Daddyrandy
|1
|a ertil situation smooder
|Jan 7
|Spence
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan 7
|natalia
|28
|Just moved here would enjoy some friends..
|Jan 7
|Destiny
|1
|I will clean cook anything you need..
|Jan 7
|Destiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC