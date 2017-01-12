50 years ago: Retirement doesn't shield county official from grand jury indictment
Less than a month after he retired, a former county purchasing agent, 73-year-old B.M. Hooper, was indicted by the Duval County grand jury on charges of accepting bribes from an office supply firm. Hooper, who retired Dec. 31, was charged with taking three bribes of $400 each from an officer of the H. & W.B. Drew Co., which for many years had been the principal supplier of office equipment for the courthouse.
